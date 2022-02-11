OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
United States 8, China 4

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 3:50 AM

United States 2 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 2 0 8
China 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 4

United States

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 257, Team Percentage: 82.

B. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.

T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

N. Roth Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

T. Peterson Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

China

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 80.

Dong Z. Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Wang R. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Zhang L. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Han Y. Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.

