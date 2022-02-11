United States 8, China 4
|United States
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|8
|China
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|4
United States
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 257, Team Percentage: 82.
B. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.
T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
N. Roth Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
T. Peterson Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.
China
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 80.
Dong Z. Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Wang R. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Zhang L. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Han Y. Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.
