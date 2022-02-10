OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Asia News » United States 8, China 0

United States 8, China 0

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 10:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

United States 8, China 0

United States 1 3 4 8
China 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, United States, Brendan Brisson (Matt Knies), 10:38 (pp). Penalties_Wei Ruike, China (delaying the game); Fu Jiang, China (interference on a goalkeeper); Kenny Agostino, United States (tripping).

Second Period_2, United States, Noah Cates (Sean Farrell, Ben Meyers), 25:32. 3, United States, Brian O’Neill (Andy Miele, Brock Faber), 31:13. 4, United States, Sean Farrell (Nick Abruzzese), 38:07. Penalties_Matty Beniers, United States (slashing); Fu Shuai, China (high sticking); Wei Ruike, China (interference); Brendan Brisson, United States (too many players).

Third Period_5, United States, Sean Farrell (Steven Kampfer, Ben Meyers), 41:06. 6, United States, Ben Meyers (Sean Farrell), 50:19. 7, United States, Matty Beniers (Nick Abruzzese, Brian Cooper), 52:00. 8, United States, Sean Farrell (Justin Abdelkader, Drew Helleson), 58:27 (pp). Penalties_Justin Abdelkader, United States (slashing); Aaron Ness, United States (delaying the game); Jian An, China (tripping).

Shots on Goal_United States 16-16-23_55. China 11-6-12_29.

Goalies_United States, Drew Commesso, Pat Nagle. China, Ouban Yongli, Jieruimi Shimisi.

Referee_Mikko Kaukokari, Finland. Michael Tscherrig, Switzerland. Lauri Nikulainen, Finland. Dmitri Shishlo, Russia.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

CISA looks to build on success of Log4j response with JCDC

House Democrats press USPS to make bigger commitment on electric vehicles

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up