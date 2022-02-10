United States 8, China 0 United States 1 3 4 — 8 China 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_1,…

Listen now to WTOP News

United States 8, China 0

United States 1 3 4 — 8 China 0 0 0 — 0

First Period_1, United States, Brendan Brisson (Matt Knies), 10:38 (pp). Penalties_Wei Ruike, China (delaying the game); Fu Jiang, China (interference on a goalkeeper); Kenny Agostino, United States (tripping).

Second Period_2, United States, Noah Cates (Sean Farrell, Ben Meyers), 25:32. 3, United States, Brian O’Neill (Andy Miele, Brock Faber), 31:13. 4, United States, Sean Farrell (Nick Abruzzese), 38:07. Penalties_Matty Beniers, United States (slashing); Fu Shuai, China (high sticking); Wei Ruike, China (interference); Brendan Brisson, United States (too many players).

Third Period_5, United States, Sean Farrell (Steven Kampfer, Ben Meyers), 41:06. 6, United States, Ben Meyers (Sean Farrell), 50:19. 7, United States, Matty Beniers (Nick Abruzzese, Brian Cooper), 52:00. 8, United States, Sean Farrell (Justin Abdelkader, Drew Helleson), 58:27 (pp). Penalties_Justin Abdelkader, United States (slashing); Aaron Ness, United States (delaying the game); Jian An, China (tripping).

Shots on Goal_United States 16-16-23_55. China 11-6-12_29.

Goalies_United States, Drew Commesso, Pat Nagle. China, Ouban Yongli, Jieruimi Shimisi.

Referee_Mikko Kaukokari, Finland. Michael Tscherrig, Switzerland. Lauri Nikulainen, Finland. Dmitri Shishlo, Russia.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.