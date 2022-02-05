United States 7, China 5
|United States
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|—
|7
|China
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|—
|5
United States
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 81.
V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 77.
China
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
Ling Z. Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.
Fan S. Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.
