OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Asia News » Tuesday's Speedskating Results

Tuesday’s Speedskating Results

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 12:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tuesday

Men

1500m

1. Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands, 1:43.21.

2. Thomas Krol, Netherlands, 1:43.55.

3. Kim Minseok, South Korea, 1:44.24.

4. Peder Kongshaug, Norway, 1:44.39.

5. Connor Howe, Canada, 1:44.86.

6. Joey Mantia, United States, 1:45.26.

7. Ning Zhongyan, China, 1:45.28.

8. Sergei Trofimov, ROC, 1:45.32.

9. Marcel Bosker, Netherlands, 1:45.42.

10. Seitaro Ichinohe, Japan, 1:45.53.

11. Emery Lehman, United States, 1:45.78.

12. Allan Dahl Johansson, Norway, 1:45.81.

13. Bart Swings, Belgium, 1:45.82.

14. Daniil Aldoshkin, ROC, 1:46.33.

15. Ruslan Zakharov, ROC, 1:46.46.

16. Kristian Ulekleiv, Norway, 1:46.56.

17. Takuro Oda, Japan, 1:46.60.

18. Dmitriy Morozov, Kazakhstan, 1:47.01.

19. Cornelius Kersten, Britain, 1:47.11.

20. Wang Haotian, China, 1:47.13.

21. Park Seonghyeon, South Korea, 1:47.59.

22. Tyson Langelaar, Canada, 1:47.81.

23. Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu, Canada, 1:48.00.

24. Haralds Silovs, Latvia, 1:48.24.

25. Alessio Trentini, Italy, 1:48.33.

26. Peter Michael, New Zealand, 1:48.68.

27. Lian Ziwen, China, 1:49.15.

28. Casey Dawson, United States, 1:49.45.

29. Mathias Voste, Belgium, 1:49.93.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up