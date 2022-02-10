OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos | Local Olympians
Switzerland 7, China 5

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 9:57 AM

Switzerland 7, China 5

Switzerland 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 1 7
China 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 5

Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 84.

M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

E. Neuenschwander Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

A. Paetz Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

S. Tirinzoni Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

China

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 261, Team Percentage: 82.

Dong Z. Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Han Y. Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.

Wang R. Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Zhang L. Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

