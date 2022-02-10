Switzerland 7, China 5 Switzerland 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 1 — 7 China 0 0…

Switzerland 7, China 5

Switzerland 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 1 — 7 China 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 — 5

Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 84.

M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

E. Neuenschwander Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

A. Paetz Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

S. Tirinzoni Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

China

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 261, Team Percentage: 82.

Dong Z. Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Han Y. Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.

Wang R. Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Zhang L. Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

