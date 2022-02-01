CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » Asia News » Swim worlds in Japan…

Swim worlds in Japan postponed for 2nd time to July 2023

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 3:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The next swimming world championships were formally postponed for a second time Tuesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will now take place in 2023 in Japan.

World swim body FINA said Fukuoka will host the every-two-years championships from July 14-30 next year instead of in May.

It’s the third attempt by the Japanese city which was first due to host in July 2021 until that was pushed back 10 months to make space for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

Fukuoka first hosted the world swim championships in 2001, and the original date was meant to celebrate the 20th-year anniversary.

The knock-on effect of a second delay has been to move the originally scheduled 2023 worlds in Doha, Qatar to a new slot in January 2024, two months later than planned.

That means the world’s best swimmers, divers and water polo players should have three top-tier events in just over 12 months — the 2023 and 2024 worlds then the Paris Olympics that open July 26, 2024.

The previous swim worlds were held in July 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea.

The latest worlds postponement was first announced last week by city officials in Fukuoka.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring in support of infrastructure law

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Service members of color face racial harassment, safety issues and more, study says

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up