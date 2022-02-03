Sweden 7, China 6
|Sweden
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|—
|7
|China
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|6
Sweden
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
O. Eriksson Shots: 23, Points: NA, Percentage: 86.
A. de Val Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 67.
China
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
Ling Z. Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 86.
Fan S. Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 72.
