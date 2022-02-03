Sweden 7, China 6 Sweden 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 — 7 China 0 2 0 1…

Sweden 7, China 6

Sweden 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 — 7 China 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 0 — 6

Sweden

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

O. Eriksson Shots: 23, Points: NA, Percentage: 86.

A. de Val Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 67.

China

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

Ling Z. Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 86.

Fan S. Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 72.

