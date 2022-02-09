Sweden 6, China 4 Sweden 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 2 0 0 — 6 China 0 0…

Sweden 6, China 4

Sweden 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 2 0 0 — 6 China 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 — 4

Sweden

Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 270, Team Percentage: 88.

O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

R. Wranaa Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

N. Edin Shots: 17, Points: 59, Percentage: 87.

China

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 260, Team Percentage: 81.

Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

