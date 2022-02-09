Sweden 6, China 4
|Sweden
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|—
|6
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|4
Sweden
Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 270, Team Percentage: 88.
O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
R. Wranaa Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
N. Edin Shots: 17, Points: 59, Percentage: 87.
China
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 260, Team Percentage: 81.
Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
