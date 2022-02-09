OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Sweden 6, China 4

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 9:55 AM

Sweden 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 2 0 0 6
China 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 4

Sweden

Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 270, Team Percentage: 88.

O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

R. Wranaa Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

N. Edin Shots: 17, Points: 59, Percentage: 87.

China

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 260, Team Percentage: 81.

Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

