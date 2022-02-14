South Korea 10, Japan 5 South Korea 1 0 0 3 1 0 2 1 0 2 — 10 Japan…

South Korea 10, Japan 5

South Korea 1 0 0 3 1 0 2 1 0 2 — 10 Japan 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 — 5

South Korea

Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 243, Team Percentage: 86.

Kim E. Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.

Kim K. Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.

Kim S. Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.

Kim Y. Shots: 17, Points: 55, Percentage: 81.

Japan

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 233, Team Percentage: 81.

S. Fujisawa Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.

Y. Suzuki Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.

C. Yoshida Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.

Y. Yoshida Shots: 18, Points: 69, Percentage: 96.

