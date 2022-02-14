South Korea 10, Japan 5
|South Korea
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|—
|10
|Japan
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|5
South Korea
Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 243, Team Percentage: 86.
Kim E. Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.
Kim K. Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.
Kim S. Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.
Kim Y. Shots: 17, Points: 55, Percentage: 81.
Japan
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 233, Team Percentage: 81.
S. Fujisawa Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.
Y. Suzuki Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.
C. Yoshida Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.
Y. Yoshida Shots: 18, Points: 69, Percentage: 96.
