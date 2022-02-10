ROC 7, China 4 ROC 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 4 — 7 China 1 0…

ROC 7, China 4

ROC 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 4 — 7 China 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 — 4

ROC

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 254, Team Percentage: 80.

A. Kalalb Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

E. Klimov Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

D. Mironov Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.

S. Glukhov Shots: 19, Points: 67, Percentage: 88.

China

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 256, Team Percentage: 82.

Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Ma X. Shots: 18, Points: 49, Percentage: 68.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.