ROC 11, China 5
|ROC
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|—
|11
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|5
ROC
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 228, Team Percentage: 89.
G. Arsenkina Shots: 16, Points: 59, Percentage: 92.
A. Kovaleva Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.
E. Kuzmina Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.
J. Portunova Shots: 16, Points: 58, Percentage: 91.
China
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 161, Team Percentage: 63.
Dong Z. Shots: 16, Points: 31, Percentage: 48.
Jiang X. Shots: 16, Points: 48, Percentage: 75.
Wang R. Shots: 16, Points: 33, Percentage: 52.
Zhang L. Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.
