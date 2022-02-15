ROC 11, China 5 ROC 0 0 1 1 0 4 0 3 2 0 — 11 China 2 0…

ROC 11, China 5

ROC 0 0 1 1 0 4 0 3 2 0 — 11 China 2 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 — 5

ROC

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 228, Team Percentage: 89.

G. Arsenkina Shots: 16, Points: 59, Percentage: 92.

A. Kovaleva Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.

E. Kuzmina Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.

J. Portunova Shots: 16, Points: 58, Percentage: 91.

China

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 161, Team Percentage: 63.

Dong Z. Shots: 16, Points: 31, Percentage: 48.

Jiang X. Shots: 16, Points: 48, Percentage: 75.

Wang R. Shots: 16, Points: 33, Percentage: 52.

Zhang L. Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.

