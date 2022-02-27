CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Asia News » Rescue underway after China…

Rescue underway after China mine collapse traps 14 workers

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 6:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — A rescue operation is underway to rescue 14 workers trapped in a coal mine in southwestern China, media reported Sunday.

The roof of a shaft at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine in Guizhou province collapsed on Friday morning, state-run China Daily reported.

More than 500 rescuers and over 80 emergency vehicles have been dispatched to the site, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The rescue operation has been challenging as the roof caved in about 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) from the entrance of the mine, and the collapsed area is considerably large.

Rescuers were attempting to excavate alongside the mine’s walls from the exit side. As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, rescuers had managed to make a headway of only about 7 meters (23 feet).

Huang Hua, the head of the team, was quoted as saying that workers must race against time.

“As long as there is a glimmer of hope, we must do our best to rescue the trapped miners as soon as possible,” Huang said.

China’s coal mines are among the world’s deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Business & Finance | World News

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up