CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Where did COVID rental aid go? | Howard Co. schools to end mask mandate in March | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Asia News » Pakistan says forces kill…

Pakistan says forces kill 10 insurgents in Baluchistan

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 12:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Security forces in Pakistan’s volatile southwest raided a militant hideout Wednesday, triggering an intense firefight that killed 10 insurgents, the military said.

The operation took place in Hoshab, a remote district in Baluchistan province, the military said in a statement. It said the militants were involved in multiple recent attacks on security forces. Troops also recovered a cache of weapons from the hideout.

The slain insurgents were believed to be from the Baluchistan Liberation Army, designated a terrorist group by the U.S. in 2019.

Baluchistan province has witnessed a low-level insurgency by small groups who demand independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although the government says it has quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up