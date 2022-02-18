OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Home » Asia News » Pakistan police say thieves…

Pakistan police say thieves kill TV producer in Karachi

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 4:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Thieves on a motorcycle shot and killed a TV producer when he tried to ram them with his car to prevent a street robbery in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi on Friday, police said.

Athar Mateen, who worked for the SAMAA news channel, was headed home after dropping off his children at school when he saw the two men snatching something from a passerby, police officer Nasir Aftab told reporters.

Mateen rammed his car into their motorcycle but one of them managed to open fire, killing him. The thieves then fled the scene.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the killing and expressed condolences to Mateen’s family, while ordering police to arrest the thieves.

Crowded Karachi, a port city in southern Pakistan, is notorious for street crimes.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up