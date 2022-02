Olympic Women’s Hockey Glance

All Times GMT Group A Country W L OTW OTL Pts GF GA Canada 4 0 0 0 8 33…

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L OTW OTL Pts GF GA Canada 4 0 0 0 8 33 5 United States 3 1 0 0 6 20 6 Finland 1 3 0 0 2 10 19 ROC 1 3 0 0 2 6 18 Switzerland 1 3 0 0 2 6 27

Group B

Country W L OTW OTL Pts GF GA Japan 2 0 1 1 7 13 7 Czech Republic 2 1 0 1 5 10 8 Sweden 2 2 0 0 4 7 8 China 1 2 1 0 4 7 7 Denmark 1 3 0 0 2 7 14

Thursday, February 3

Canada 12, Switzerland 1

Czech Republic 3, China 1

Japan 3, Sweden 1

United States 5, Finland 2

Friday, February 4

ROC 5, Switzerland 2

China 3, Denmark 1

Saturday, February 5

Canada 11, Finland 1

Japan 6, Denmark 2

Czech Republic 3, Sweden 1

United States 5, ROC 0

Sunday, February 6

China 2, Japan 1, China wins 1-0 in shootout

United States 8, Switzerland 0

Monday, February 7

Canada 6, ROC 1

Denmark 3, Czech Republic 2

Switzerland 3, Finland 2

Sweden 2, China 1

Tuesday, February 8

Canada 4, United States 2

Japan 3, Czech Republic 2, Japan wins 1-0 in shootout

Finland 5, ROC 0

Sweden 3, Denmark 1

Friday, February 11

Quarterfinals

United States vs Czech Republic 0410 GMT

Canada vs Sweden 1310 GMT

Saturday, February 12

Quarterfinals

ROC vs Switzerland 0410 GMT

Finland vs Japan 0840 GMT

Monday, February 14

Semifinal 0410 GMT

Semifinal 1310 GMT

Wednesday, February 16

Bronze Medal 1130 GMT

Thursday, February 17

Gold Medal 0410 GMT

