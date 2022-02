Olympic Women’s Curling Glance

All Times ET Group A Country W L Britain 0 0 Canada 0 0 China 0 0 Denmark 0 0…

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L Britain 0 0 Canada 0 0 China 0 0 Denmark 0 0 Japan 0 0 ROC 0 0 South Korea 0 0 Sweden 0 0 Switzerland 0 0 United States 0 0

Wednesday, February 9

Britain vs Switzerland 8:05 p.m.

Denmark vs China 8:05 p.m.

Sweden vs Japan 8:05 p.m.

ROC vs United States 8:05 p.m.

Thursday, February 10

Canada vs South Korea 7:05 a.m.

Sweden vs Britain 7:05 a.m.

United States vs Denmark 7:05 a.m.

China vs Switzerland 7:05 a.m.

Friday, February 11

United States vs China 1:05 a.m.

Canada vs Japan 1:05 a.m.

Switzerland vs ROC 1:05 a.m.

South Korea vs Britain 1:05 a.m.

Sweden vs Canada 8:05 p.m.

South Korea vs ROC 8:05 p.m.

Japan vs Denmark 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 12

ROC vs Japan 7:05 a.m.

Denmark vs Switzerland 7:05 a.m.

Britain vs United States 7:05 a.m.

Sweden vs China 7:05 a.m.

Sunday, February 13

Denmark vs Britain 1:05 a.m.

United States vs Sweden 1:05 a.m.

South Korea vs China 1:05 a.m.

Switzerland vs Canada 1:05 a.m.

China vs Japan 8:05 p.m.

Canada vs ROC 8:05 p.m.

United States vs South Korea 8:05 p.m.

Monday, February 14

Switzerland vs Sweden 7:05 a.m.

Britain vs Canada 7:05 a.m.

Japan vs South Korea 7:05 a.m.

Denmark vs ROC 7:05 a.m.

Tuesday, February 15

China vs ROC 1:05 a.m.

Sweden vs Denmark 1:05 a.m.

United States vs Switzerland 1:05 a.m.

Britain vs Japan 1:05 a.m.

Canada vs United States 8:05 p.m.

Switzerland vs South Korea 8:05 p.m.

China vs Britain 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16

South Korea vs Denmark 7:05 a.m.

Japan vs United States 7:05 a.m.

ROC vs Sweden 7:05 a.m.

Canada vs China 7:05 a.m.

Thursday, February 17

Japan vs Switzerland 1:05 a.m.

ROC vs Britain 1:05 a.m.

Denmark vs Canada 1:05 a.m.

South Korea vs Sweden 1:05 a.m.

Friday, February 18

Semifinal 7:05 a.m.

Semifinal 7:05 a.m.

Semifinal 7:05 a.m.

Saturday, February 19

Bronze Medal

LSF vs LSF 7:05 a.m.

Gold Medal

WSF vs WSF 8:05 p.m.

