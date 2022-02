Olympic Mixed Curling Glance

All Times GMT Group A Country W L Britain 1 0 China 1 0 Czech Republic 1 0 United States…

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Britain 1 0 China 1 0 Czech Republic 1 0 United States 1 0 Canada 0 0 Italy 0 0 Australia 0 1 Norway 0 1 Sweden 0 1 Switzerland 0 1

Wednesday, February 2

Britain 9, Sweden 5

United States 6, Australia 5

Czech Republic 7, Norway 6 (Extra Ends)

China 7, Switzerland 6 (Extra Ends)

Thursday, February 3

Australia vs China 0105 GMT

Sweden vs Czech Republic 0105 GMT

United States vs Italy 0105 GMT

Britain vs Canada 0105 GMT

Italy vs Switzerland 0605 GMT

United States vs Norway 0605 GMT

Norway vs Canada 1205 GMT

Switzerland vs Britain 1205 GMT

China vs Sweden 1205 GMT

Czech Republic vs Australia 1205 GMT

Friday, February 4

Sweden vs Australia 0035 GMT

Canada vs Switzerland 0035 GMT

Italy vs Norway 0035 GMT

Czech Republic vs Italy 0535 GMT

China vs Canada 0535 GMT

Britain vs Australia 0535 GMT

Sweden vs United States 0535 GMT

Saturday, February 5

Australia vs Norway 0105 GMT

Switzerland vs Sweden 0105 GMT

China vs United States 0605 GMT

Czech Republic vs Britain 0605 GMT

Sweden vs Canada 0605 GMT

Australia vs Italy 0605 GMT

Britain vs Italy 1205 GMT

Norway vs China 1205 GMT

Czech Republic vs Switzerland 1205 GMT

United States vs Canada 1205 GMT

Sunday, February 6

United States vs Czech Republic 0105 GMT

Britain vs China 0105 GMT

Norway vs Sweden 0605 GMT

Australia vs Switzerland 0605 GMT

Italy vs China 0605 GMT

Canada vs Czech Republic 0605 GMT

Canada vs Australia 1205 GMT

Italy vs Sweden 1205 GMT

Switzerland vs United States 1205 GMT

Norway vs Britain 1205 GMT

Monday, February 7

Switzerland vs Norway 0105 GMT

Canada vs Italy 0105 GMT

United States vs Britain 0105 GMT

Czech Republic vs China 0105 GMT

Tuesday, February 8

Bronze Medal

Gold Medal

Bronze Medal 0605 GMT

LSF vs LSF 0605 GMT

Gold Medal 1205 GMT

WSF vs WSF 1205 GMT

