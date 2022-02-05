OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 8:43 AM

Norway 9, China 6

Norway 0 2 1 1 0 5 0 0 9
China 1 0 0 0 2 0 3 0 6

Norway

Team Shots: 38, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 85.

K. Skaslien Shots: 14, Points: NA, Percentage: 79.

China

Team Shots: 38, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

Ling Z. Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 59.

Fan S. Shots: 14, Points: NA, Percentage: 68.

