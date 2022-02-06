OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Men’s downhill at Beijing Olympics postponed because of wind

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 12:19 AM

BEIJING (AP) — The men’s downhill at the Beijing Olympics was postponed because of wind that gusted at up to 40 mph at the top of the course when the race was supposed to start Sunday, delaying the opening race of the Alpine schedule.

No new date was announced immediately.

The first women’s race — the giant slalom — is scheduled for Monday, with Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States defending her Olympic gold from 2018.

At the top of the speed course known as The Rock at Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center, the wind was deemed too dangerous when Sunday’s men’s race originally was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The start was delayed three times for a total of three hours in the hope that the wind would relent. But eventually the decision was made at 1 p.m. to put it off to another day.

Wind was also an issue for Alpine skiing four years ago at the Pyongchang Games, where multiple races were postponed and the schedule was shuffled repeatedly.

Saturday’s third and final training session for the men was stopped after just three skiers because of wind.

None of the world’s top racers had ever seen the course until the first training run on Thursday. The usual pre-Olympic test events were scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

