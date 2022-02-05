OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » Asia News » KHL to end season,…

KHL to end season, go directly to playoffs after Olympics

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 10:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — The Kontinental Hockey League is calling off the rest of the regular season and going directly to playoffs because of coronavirus concerns surrounding players at the Olympics, pending approval from its board of directors and the Russian Hockey Federation.

The move comes with more than 100 KHL players expected to compete in Beijing, making up 40% of team rosters. The playoffs are set to begin on March 1 after a weeklong break for players to quarantine upon their return.

“There are several reasons for this, including the ongoing pandemic and the risk of infection for players as they fly to different cities to complete their (games),” KHL President Alexei Morozov said in a statement.

The top eight teams by points percentage in each conference will qualify for the playoffs. That means China-owned Kunlun Red Star, which served as a proxy for China’s national team, are among those whose seasons are over.

“It is important to find a formula that is fair and guarantees equal conditions for every team,” Morozov said. “In these circumstances, this is the only fair solution that will enable us to complete the season and crown a new champion.”

U.S. forward Kenny Agostino and defenseman Steven Kampfer and Canada’s Jason Demers are among the Olympians from the KHL, which pauses its season for the tournament. The rosters for China and Russia are composed entirely of KHL players.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up