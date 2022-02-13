Japan 10, China 2 Japan 0 0 0 3 1 3 0 2 1 0 — 10 China 0 0…

Japan 10, China 2

Japan 0 0 0 3 1 3 0 2 1 0 — 10 China 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 2

Japan

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 222, Team Percentage: 87.

S. Fujisawa Shots: 16, Points: 57, Percentage: 89.

Y. Suzuki Shots: 16, Points: 58, Percentage: 91.

C. Yoshida Shots: 16, Points: 51, Percentage: 80.

Y. Yoshida Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.

China

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 174, Team Percentage: 68.

Dong Z. Shots: 16, Points: 41, Percentage: 64.

Han Y. Shots: 16, Points: 39, Percentage: 61.

Wang R. Shots: 16, Points: 35, Percentage: 55.

Zhang L. Shots: 16, Points: 59, Percentage: 92.

