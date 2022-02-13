OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Home » Asia News » Japan 10, China 2

Japan 10, China 2

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 10:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Japan 10, China 2

Japan 0 0 0 3 1 3 0 2 1 0 10
China 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2

Japan

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 222, Team Percentage: 87.

S. Fujisawa Shots: 16, Points: 57, Percentage: 89.

Y. Suzuki Shots: 16, Points: 58, Percentage: 91.

C. Yoshida Shots: 16, Points: 51, Percentage: 80.

Y. Yoshida Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.

China

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 174, Team Percentage: 68.

Dong Z. Shots: 16, Points: 41, Percentage: 64.

Han Y. Shots: 16, Points: 39, Percentage: 61.

Wang R. Shots: 16, Points: 35, Percentage: 55.

Zhang L. Shots: 16, Points: 59, Percentage: 92.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

Pentagon: Contractor mergers hurt national security, economy

Federal workforce dealing with gender, racial pay gap among older employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up