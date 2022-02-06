OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » Asia News » Italy 8, China 4

Italy 8, China 4

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 2:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Italy 8, China 4

Italy 3 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8
China 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 4

Italy

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

A. Mosaner Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 76.

S. Constantini Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 85.

China

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

Ling Z. Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 67.

Fan S. Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 55.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up