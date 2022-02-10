OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Indian Open canceled, China Open postponed on European tour

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 10:29 AM

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — The Indian Open was canceled and the China Open was postponed as restrictions associated with the pandemic continued to cause problems on the European tour.

The Indian Open had been postponed from its original scheduled date of Feb. 17 -20 but now will not take place at all in 2022. Tour officials said Thursday the event is expected to return next year.

The China Open was scheduled for April 28-May 1 but will now take place either later in 2022 or early in the 2023 season, the tour said, “due to ongoing restrictions” related to COVID-19.

