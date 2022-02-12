OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Asia News » Hong Kong reports record…

Hong Kong reports record COVID-19 cases, tightens measures

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 6:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong on Saturday reported its daily record of confirmed COVID-19 cases, at 1,514.

The city is struggling with the worst outbreak of the pandemic as it tries to implement China’s zero-tolerance strategy using a mandatory quarantine for all travelers and mass testing.

Hong Kong imposed new restriction this week, limiting in-person gatherings to no more than two households. It plans to allow only vaccinated people in shopping malls and supermarkets. Places of worship, hair salons and other businesses were ordered to close.

Beijing officials and Chinese state media warned Hong Kong against loosening any of the measures, saying that adopting a “living with the virus” policy would overwhelm its medical systems.

Hong Kong residents have been rushing to grocery stories to stock up on vegetables and get haircuts. Authorities have imposed lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are identified, and had already banned public dining after 6 p.m.

Hong Kong has full vaccinated 73% of its eligible population. The number does not include children.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up