Hong Kong orders mandatory citywide COVID-19 testing by March amid its worst coronavirus outbreak

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 5:27 AM

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong orders mandatory citywide COVID-19 testing by March amid its worst coronavirus outbreak.

