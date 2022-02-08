OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Asia News » Grenade attack at bus…

Grenade attack at bus station in Pakistan kills 1, wounds 2

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 11:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Assailants threw a hand grenade at a bus station in volatile southwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing a passerby and wounding two others, police said, in a sign of increasing violence in the region.

The attack happened in Dera Murad Jamali, a town in Baluchistan province, said Aziz Baloch, an area police official.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack. It came hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited another region in the province to assure his support for troops who came under attack in the Naushki and Panjgur districts last Wednesday.

Nine soldiers and 20 assailants were killed in those twin attacks and subsequent clearing operations. The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a group designated terrorist by the U.S. in 2019, claimed responsibility.

Baluchistan has witnessed a low-level insurgency by small groups who demand independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, violence in province has persisted.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Federal retirement backlog cracks 30K in first month of 2022

CR, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

Officials say Log4j response proves out promise of new public-private partnership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up