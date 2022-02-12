Germany 3, China 2 Germany 2 1 0 — 3 China 0 1 1 — 2 First Period_1, Germany, Marcel…

Listen now to WTOP News

Germany 3, China 2

Germany 2 1 0 — 3 China 0 1 1 — 2

First Period_1, Germany, Marcel Brandt, 13:33. 2, Germany, Korbinian Holzer (Dominik Kahun), 16:24. Penalties_Frederik Tiffels, Germany (too many players); Liu Jie, China (hooking); Yasin Ehliz, Germany (holding an opponent).

Second Period_3, Germany, Dominik Kahun (Moritz Muller, Tobias Rieder), 24:41. 4, China, Fu Shuai (Jieke Kailiaosi, Ruian Sipulaoer), 39:14. Penalties_David Wolf, Germany (interference); Marcel Brandt, Germany (tripping); David Wolf, Germany (roughing).

Third Period_5, China, Wang Taile (Ye Jinguang, Ruian Sipulaoer), 49:00 (pp). Penalties_Ying Rudi, China (hooking); Yasin Ehliz, Germany (high sticking); Luo Jia, China (tripping).

Shots on Goal_Germany 17-12-9_38. China 6-8-2_16.

Goalies_Germany, Danny aus den Birken, Mathias Niederberger. China, Ouban Yongli, Jieruimi Shimisi.

Referee_Stephen Reneau, United States. Maxim Sidorenko, Belarus. Brian Oliver, United States. Jiri Ondracek, Czech Republic.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.