Friday’s Short Track Speedskating Start List

Friday
Men
500m
Heat 1
1. Shaolin Sandor Liu, Hungary.
2. Sebastien Lepape, France.
3. Kota Kikuchi, Japan.
4. Lee Juneseo, South Korea.
Heat 2
1. Ren Ziwei, China.
2. Adil Galiakhmetov, Kazakhstan.
3. Maxime Laoun, Canada.
4. Brendan Corey, Australia.
Heat 3
1. Steven Dubois, Canada.
2. Pavel Sitnikov, ROC.
3. Andrea Cassinelli, Italy.
4. Oleh Handei, Ukraine.
Heat 4
1. Denis Nikisha, Kazakhstan.
2. Jordan Pierre-Gilles, Canada.
3. Katsunori Koike, Japan.
4. Stijn Desmet, Belgium.
Heat 5
1. Konstantin Ivliev, ROC.
2. John-Henry Krueger, Hungary.
3. Roberts Kruzbergs, Latvia.
4. Quentin Fercoq, France.
Heat 6
1. Hwang Daeheon, South Korea.
2. Abzal Azhgaliyev, Kazakhstan.
3. Itzhak de Laat, Netherlands.
4. Ryan Pivirotto, United States.
Heat 7
1. Shaoang Liu, Hungary.
2. Jens van ‘t Wout, Netherlands.
3. Sun Long, China.
4. Vladislav Bykanov, Israel.
Heat 8
1. Wu Dajing, China.
2. Pietro Sighel, Italy.
3. Dylan Hoogerwerf, Netherlands.
4. Chu Sidney K, Hong Kong.
5000m Relay
Semifinals
Semifinal 1
1. Canada (Charles Hamelin; Maxime Laoun; Steven Dubois; Pascal Dion).
2. TBA.
3. Italy (Pietro Sighel; Yuri Confortola; Tommaso Dotti; Andrea Cassinelli).
4. Japan (Kazuki Yoshinaga; Shogo Miyata; Kota Kikuchi; Katsunori Koike).
Semifinal 2
1. South Korea (Lee Juneseo; Kim Dongwook; Hwang Daeheon; Kwak Yoongy).
2. Hungary (Shaoang Liu; Shaolin Sandor Liu; John-Henry Krueger; Bence Nogradi).
3. TBA.
4. TBA.
Women
1000m
Quarterfinals
Quarterfinal 1
1. Suzanne Schulting, Netherlands.
2. Han Yutong, China.
3. Corinne Stoddard, United States.
4. Qu Chunyu, China.
5. Xandra Velzeboer, Netherlands.
Quarterfinal 2
1. Maame Biney, United States.
2. Lee Yubin, South Korea.
3. Anna Vostrikova, ROC.
4. Natalia Maliszewska, Poland.
5. Ekaterina Efremenkova, ROC.
Quarterfinal 3
1. Courtney Sarault, Canada.
2. Hanne Desmet, Belgium.
3. Zhang Chutong, China.
4. Arianna Fontana, Italy.
5. Sumire Kikuchi, Japan.
Quarterfinal 4
1. Choi Minjeong, South Korea.
2. Selma Poutsma, Netherlands.
3. Kristen Santos, United States.
4. Petra Jaszapati, Hungary.
5. Alyson Charles, Canada.
Semifinals
Semifinal 1
1. Suzanne Schulting, Netherlands.
2. Petra Jaszapati, Hungary.
3. Lee Yubin, South Korea.
4. Maame Biney, United States.
5. Hanne Desmet, Belgium.
Semifinal 2
1. Xandra Velzeboer, Netherlands.
2. Corinne Stoddard, United States.
3. Kristen Santos, United States.
4. Choi Minjeong, South Korea.
5. Arianna Fontana, Italy.
