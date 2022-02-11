Friday’s Short Track Speedskating Start List

Friday Men 500m Heat 1 1. Shaolin Sandor Liu, Hungary. 2. Sebastien Lepape, France. 3. Kota Kikuchi, Japan. 4. Lee…

Friday

Men

500m

Heat 1

1. Shaolin Sandor Liu, Hungary.

2. Sebastien Lepape, France.

3. Kota Kikuchi, Japan.

4. Lee Juneseo, South Korea.

Heat 2

1. Ren Ziwei, China.

2. Adil Galiakhmetov, Kazakhstan.

3. Maxime Laoun, Canada.

4. Brendan Corey, Australia.

Heat 3

1. Steven Dubois, Canada.

2. Pavel Sitnikov, ROC.

3. Andrea Cassinelli, Italy.

4. Oleh Handei, Ukraine.

Heat 4

1. Denis Nikisha, Kazakhstan.

2. Jordan Pierre-Gilles, Canada.

3. Katsunori Koike, Japan.

4. Stijn Desmet, Belgium.

Heat 5

1. Konstantin Ivliev, ROC.

2. John-Henry Krueger, Hungary.

3. Roberts Kruzbergs, Latvia.

4. Quentin Fercoq, France.

Heat 6

1. Hwang Daeheon, South Korea.

2. Abzal Azhgaliyev, Kazakhstan.

3. Itzhak de Laat, Netherlands.

4. Ryan Pivirotto, United States.

Heat 7

1. Shaoang Liu, Hungary.

2. Jens van ‘t Wout, Netherlands.

3. Sun Long, China.

4. Vladislav Bykanov, Israel.

Heat 8

1. Wu Dajing, China.

2. Pietro Sighel, Italy.

3. Dylan Hoogerwerf, Netherlands.

4. Chu Sidney K, Hong Kong.

5000m Relay

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

1. Canada (Charles Hamelin; Maxime Laoun; Steven Dubois; Pascal Dion).

2. TBA.

3. Italy (Pietro Sighel; Yuri Confortola; Tommaso Dotti; Andrea Cassinelli).

4. Japan (Kazuki Yoshinaga; Shogo Miyata; Kota Kikuchi; Katsunori Koike).

Semifinal 2

1. South Korea (Lee Juneseo; Kim Dongwook; Hwang Daeheon; Kwak Yoongy).

2. Hungary (Shaoang Liu; Shaolin Sandor Liu; John-Henry Krueger; Bence Nogradi).

3. TBA.

4. TBA.

Women

1000m

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 1

1. Suzanne Schulting, Netherlands.

2. Han Yutong, China.

3. Corinne Stoddard, United States.

4. Qu Chunyu, China.

5. Xandra Velzeboer, Netherlands.

Quarterfinal 2

1. Maame Biney, United States.

2. Lee Yubin, South Korea.

3. Anna Vostrikova, ROC.

4. Natalia Maliszewska, Poland.

5. Ekaterina Efremenkova, ROC.

Quarterfinal 3

1. Courtney Sarault, Canada.

2. Hanne Desmet, Belgium.

3. Zhang Chutong, China.

4. Arianna Fontana, Italy.

5. Sumire Kikuchi, Japan.

Quarterfinal 4

1. Choi Minjeong, South Korea.

2. Selma Poutsma, Netherlands.

3. Kristen Santos, United States.

4. Petra Jaszapati, Hungary.

5. Alyson Charles, Canada.

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

1. Suzanne Schulting, Netherlands.

2. Petra Jaszapati, Hungary.

3. Lee Yubin, South Korea.

4. Maame Biney, United States.

5. Hanne Desmet, Belgium.

Semifinal 2

1. Xandra Velzeboer, Netherlands.

2. Corinne Stoddard, United States.

3. Kristen Santos, United States.

4. Choi Minjeong, South Korea.

5. Arianna Fontana, Italy.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.