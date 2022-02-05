OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » Asia News » Fire hits Russian Embassy…

Fire hits Russian Embassy in Manila, employees evacuated

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 2:36 AM

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A large fire broke out at the Russian Embassy in the Philippine capital, prompting the evacuation of employees and their families but causing no injuries, Russian and Filipino authorities said Saturday.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the hours-long fire, which started on the second floor of the embassy in the financial district of Makati city in metropolitan Manila on Friday night and caused more than 100 million pesos ($2 million) in damages, the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection said.

More than a dozen firetrucks helped to extinguish the blaze in the upscale and tightly guarded Dasmarinas village, where several embassies and diplomatic residences are located.

