OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » Asia News » Czech Republic 8, China 6

Czech Republic 8, China 6

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 9:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Czech Republic 8, China 6

Czech Republic 0 1 0 0 0 4 1 2 8
China 1 0 3 1 1 0 0 0 6

Czech Republic

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 128, Team Percentage: 80.

T. Paul Shots: 24, Points: 79, Percentage: 82.

Z. Paulova Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.

China

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 122, Team Percentage: 78.

Ling Z. Shots: 24, Points: 86, Percentage: 90.

Fan S. Shots: 15, Points: 36, Percentage: 60.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up