Czech Republic 8, China 6
|Czech Republic
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|—
|8
|China
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|6
Czech Republic
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 128, Team Percentage: 80.
T. Paul Shots: 24, Points: 79, Percentage: 82.
Z. Paulova Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.
China
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 122, Team Percentage: 78.
Ling Z. Shots: 24, Points: 86, Percentage: 90.
Fan S. Shots: 15, Points: 36, Percentage: 60.
