Czech Republic 8, China 6

Czech Republic 0 1 0 0 0 4 1 2 — 8 China 1 0 3 1 1 0 0 0 — 6

Czech Republic

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 128, Team Percentage: 80.

T. Paul Shots: 24, Points: 79, Percentage: 82.

Z. Paulova Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.

China

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 122, Team Percentage: 78.

Ling Z. Shots: 24, Points: 86, Percentage: 90.

Fan S. Shots: 15, Points: 36, Percentage: 60.

