China 8, Norway 6
|China
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|—
|8
|Norway
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|—
|6
China
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 279, Team Percentage: 87.
Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Norway
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 273, Team Percentage: 85.
M. Hoeiberg Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
T. Nergaard Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
M. Vaagberg Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.
S. Walstad Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.