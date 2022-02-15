China 8, Norway 6

OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 9:53 AM

China 1 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 0 8
Norway 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 6

China

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 279, Team Percentage: 87.

Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Norway

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 273, Team Percentage: 85.

M. Hoeiberg Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

T. Nergaard Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

M. Vaagberg Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.

S. Walstad Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

