OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Home » Asia News » China 8, Britain 4

China 8, Britain 4

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 11:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

China 8, Britain 4

China 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 3 8
Britain 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 4

China

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 84.

Dong Z. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Jiang X. Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Wang R. Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Zhang L. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Britain

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 257, Team Percentage: 80.

J. Dodds Shots: 20, Points: 54, Percentage: 68.

H. Duff Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

E. Muirhead Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

V. Wright Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

FAA head resigns after effort to rebuild agency's reputation

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up