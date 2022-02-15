China 8, Britain 4 China 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 3 — 8 Britain 1 0…

China 8, Britain 4

China 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 3 — 8 Britain 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 — 4

China

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 84.

Dong Z. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Jiang X. Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Wang R. Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Zhang L. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Britain

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 257, Team Percentage: 80.

J. Dodds Shots: 20, Points: 54, Percentage: 68.

H. Duff Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

E. Muirhead Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

V. Wright Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.