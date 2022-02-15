China 8, Britain 4
|China
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|—
|8
|Britain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|4
China
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 84.
Dong Z. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Jiang X. Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Wang R. Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Zhang L. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Britain
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 257, Team Percentage: 80.
J. Dodds Shots: 20, Points: 54, Percentage: 68.
H. Duff Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
E. Muirhead Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
V. Wright Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
