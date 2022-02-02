China 7, Switzerland 6 (Extra Ends)
|China
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|7
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|—
|6
China
Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 145, Team Percentage: 81.
Ling Z. Shots: 27, Points: 91, Percentage: 84.
Fan S. Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.
Switzerland
Team Shots: 44, Team Points: 103, Team Percentage: 59.
M. Rios Shots: 27, Points: 65, Percentage: 60.
J. Perret Shots: 17, Points: 38, Percentage: 56.
