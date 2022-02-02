China 7, Switzerland 6 (Extra Ends) China 1 1 1 0 1 0 2 0 1 — 7 Switzerland 0…

China 7, Switzerland 6 (Extra Ends)

China 1 1 1 0 1 0 2 0 1 — 7 Switzerland 0 0 0 2 0 3 0 1 0 — 6

China

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 145, Team Percentage: 81.

Ling Z. Shots: 27, Points: 91, Percentage: 84.

Fan S. Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 44, Team Points: 103, Team Percentage: 59.

M. Rios Shots: 27, Points: 65, Percentage: 60.

J. Perret Shots: 17, Points: 38, Percentage: 56.

