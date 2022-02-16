OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Home » Asia News » China 6, Switzerland 5

China 6, Switzerland 5

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

China 6, Switzerland 5

China 0 2 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 6
Switzerland 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 5

China

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 96.

Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 95.

Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 99.

Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 89.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 73.

B. Schwarz Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 94.

V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.

P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 91.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up