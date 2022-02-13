China 6, South Korea 5 (Extra Ends) China 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 2 0 1 —…

China 6, South Korea 5 (Extra Ends)

China 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 2 0 1 — 6 South Korea 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 5

China

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 299, Team Percentage: 85.

Dong Z. Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.

Han Y. Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.

Wang R. Shots: 22, Points: 77, Percentage: 88.

Zhang L. Shots: 22, Points: 76, Percentage: 86.

South Korea

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 296, Team Percentage: 84.

Kim E. Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.

Kim K. Shots: 22, Points: 75, Percentage: 85.

Kim Y. Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.

Kim S. Shots: 22, Points: 81, Percentage: 92.

