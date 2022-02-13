OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Home » Asia News » China 6, South Korea…

China 6, South Korea 5 (Extra Ends)

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 4:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

China 6, South Korea 5 (Extra Ends)

China 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 2 0 1 6
South Korea 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 5

China

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 299, Team Percentage: 85.

Dong Z. Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.

Han Y. Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.

Wang R. Shots: 22, Points: 77, Percentage: 88.

Zhang L. Shots: 22, Points: 76, Percentage: 86.

South Korea

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 296, Team Percentage: 84.

Kim E. Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.

Kim K. Shots: 22, Points: 75, Percentage: 85.

Kim Y. Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.

Kim S. Shots: 22, Points: 81, Percentage: 92.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up