China 6, Australia 5

China 1 0 2 0 1 0 2 0 — 6 Australia 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 1 — 5

China

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 128, Team Percentage: 80.

Ling Z. Shots: 24, Points: 80, Percentage: 83.

Fan S. Shots: 16, Points: 48, Percentage: 75.

Australia

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 119, Team Percentage: 74.

D. Hewitt Shots: 24, Points: 75, Percentage: 78.

T. Gill Shots: 16, Points: 44, Percentage: 69.

