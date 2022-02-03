China 6, Australia 5
|China
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|6
|Australia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|—
|5
China
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 128, Team Percentage: 80.
Ling Z. Shots: 24, Points: 80, Percentage: 83.
Fan S. Shots: 16, Points: 48, Percentage: 75.
Australia
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 119, Team Percentage: 74.
D. Hewitt Shots: 24, Points: 75, Percentage: 78.
T. Gill Shots: 16, Points: 44, Percentage: 69.
