OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Asia News » China 5, Denmark 4

China 5, Denmark 4

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 10:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

China 5, Denmark 4

China 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 5
Denmark 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 4

China

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 275, Team Percentage: 86.

Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Denmark

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 255, Team Percentage: 80.

H. Holtermann Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

M. Krause Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

M. Noergaard Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.

K. Wiksten Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up