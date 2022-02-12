China 12, Italy 9
|China
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|—
|12
|Italy
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|—
|9
China
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 83.
Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Wang Z. Shots: 19, Points: 60, Percentage: 79.
Xu J. Shots: 19, Points: 63, Percentage: 83.
Italy
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 272, Team Percentage: 85.
S. Arman Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
S. Gonin Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
A. Mosaner Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
J. Retornaz Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
