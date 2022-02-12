China 12, Italy 9 China 2 1 0 3 0 3 0 0 3 0 — 12 Italy 0 0…

China 12, Italy 9

China 2 1 0 3 0 3 0 0 3 0 — 12 Italy 0 0 1 0 3 0 2 1 0 2 — 9

China

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 83.

Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Wang Z. Shots: 19, Points: 60, Percentage: 79.

Xu J. Shots: 19, Points: 63, Percentage: 83.

Italy

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 272, Team Percentage: 85.

S. Arman Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

S. Gonin Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

A. Mosaner Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

J. Retornaz Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

