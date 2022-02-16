OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | Top photos
Home » Asia News » China 11, Canada 9…

China 11, Canada 9 (Extra Ends)

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:17 AM

China 1 1 2 0 0 2 0 2 1 0 2 11
Canada 0 0 0 1 2 0 5 0 0 1 0 9

China

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

Dong Z. Shots: 22, Points: NA, Percentage: 81.

Jiang X. Shots: 22, Points: NA, Percentage: 97.

Wang R. Shots: 22, Points: NA, Percentage: 86.

Zhang L. Shots: 22, Points: NA, Percentage: 83.

Canada

Team Shots: 87, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

J. Jones Shots: 22, Points: NA, Percentage: 68.

D. McEwen Shots: 22, Points: NA, Percentage: 83.

J. Peterman Shots: 22, Points: NA, Percentage: 76.

K. Lawes Shots: 21, Points: NA, Percentage: 89.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

