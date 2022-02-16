China 11, Canada 9 (Extra Ends)
|China
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|—
|11
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|9
China
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
Dong Z. Shots: 22, Points: NA, Percentage: 81.
Jiang X. Shots: 22, Points: NA, Percentage: 97.
Wang R. Shots: 22, Points: NA, Percentage: 86.
Zhang L. Shots: 22, Points: NA, Percentage: 83.
Canada
Team Shots: 87, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
J. Jones Shots: 22, Points: NA, Percentage: 68.
D. McEwen Shots: 22, Points: NA, Percentage: 83.
J. Peterman Shots: 22, Points: NA, Percentage: 76.
K. Lawes Shots: 21, Points: NA, Percentage: 89.
