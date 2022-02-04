Canada 8, China 6 Canada 0 2 2 0 2 0 2 0 — 8 China 1 0 0 2…

Canada 8, China 6

Canada 0 2 2 0 2 0 2 0 — 8 China 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 2 — 6

Canada

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

J. Morris Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.

R. Homan Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 80.

China

Team Shots: 38, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

Ling Z. Shots: 23, Points: NA, Percentage: 84.

Fan S. Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 73.

