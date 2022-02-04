OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » Asia News » Canada 8, China 6

Canada 8, China 6

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Canada 8, China 6

Canada 0 2 2 0 2 0 2 0 8
China 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 2 6

Canada

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

J. Morris Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.

R. Homan Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 80.

China

Team Shots: 38, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

Ling Z. Shots: 23, Points: NA, Percentage: 84.

Fan S. Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 73.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up