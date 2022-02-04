Canada 8, China 6
|Canada
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|—
|8
|China
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|—
|6
Canada
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
J. Morris Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.
R. Homan Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 80.
China
Team Shots: 38, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
Ling Z. Shots: 23, Points: NA, Percentage: 84.
Fan S. Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 73.
