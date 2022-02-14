Canada 10, China 8 Canada 0 1 2 0 2 0 2 0 3 0 — 10 China 1 0…

Canada 10, China 8

Canada 0 1 2 0 2 0 2 0 3 0 — 10 China 1 0 0 2 0 2 0 1 0 2 — 8

Canada

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 277, Team Percentage: 87.

B. Gallant Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

B. Gushue Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

M. Nichols Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

G. Walker Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

China

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 264, Team Percentage: 83.

Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.

Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

