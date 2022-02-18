OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Free skate world record shattered | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | Gu wins 3rd Olympic medal | Top photos
Britain relay team loses Olympic silver over Ujah doping

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 12:02 PM

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s 4×100-meter relay team was stripped of its silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics after C.J. Ujah’s doping violation was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday.

Ujah’s sample taken in Japan in August contained the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are selective androgen receptor modulators (SARM) and help with building muscle.

Ujah did not challenge the anti-doping rule violation, but CAS said he claimed to have not knowingly or intentionally doped and that “the source of the prohibited substances could have been the ingestion of a contaminated supplement.”

That argument was not accepted.

