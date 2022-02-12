OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Britain 7, China 6

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 10:36 PM

Britain 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 7
China 1 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 6

Britain

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 283, Team Percentage: 91.

G. Hardie Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

B. Lammie Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

B. Mouat Shots: 20, Points: 79, Percentage: 99.

H. McMillan Shots: 18, Points: 66, Percentage: 92.

China

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 275, Team Percentage: 86.

Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: 78, Percentage: 98.

Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

