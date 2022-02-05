Britain 6, China 5 Britain 1 0 0 0 3 1 0 1 — 6 China 0 2 1 1…

Britain 6, China 5

Britain 1 0 0 0 3 1 0 1 — 6 China 0 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 — 5

Britain

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

B. Mouat Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 80.

J. Dodds Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 73.

China

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

Ling Z. Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 73.

Fan S. Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.