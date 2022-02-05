Britain 6, China 5
|Britain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|—
|6
|China
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|5
Britain
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
B. Mouat Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 80.
J. Dodds Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 73.
China
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
Ling Z. Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 73.
Fan S. Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.