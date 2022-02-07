OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » Asia News » Avalanche in mountainous east…

Avalanche in mountainous east Afghanistan kills at least 12

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 10:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An avalanche in a remote mountainous corner of northeast Afghanistan killed at least 12 people, a provincial spokesperson said Monday. Another nine were injured.

One person was missing after the late Sunday avalanche near the Pakistani border, said Najibullah Hanif, who heads Kunar province’s information and culture department. The landslide followed a day of heavy snow.

Afghans from nearby villages rushed to help and were followed by officials, said Hanif, noting that district officials sent rescue teams to the remote area early Monday.

Pakistan closed its border with Afghanistan after the Taliban swept into Afghanistan in mid-August hoping to head off a rush of refugees. The country already hosts nearly 2 million Afghans who fled four decades of relentless war. Unofficial border crossings are frequent, even as Pakistan has almost completed a fence along the 2,670 kilometer (1,660-mile) length of the border separating the two nations.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up