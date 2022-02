NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian court has sentenced to death 38 people for a series of blasts in 2008…

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian court has sentenced to death 38 people for a series of blasts in 2008 that killed over 50 people in Ahmedabad.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.