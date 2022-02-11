OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Asia News » Afghan Taliban say explosion…

Afghan Taliban say explosion near mosque kills 1, wounds 7

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 6:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion on the doorsteps of a mosque in northern Afghanistan killed one worshipper and wounded seven others on Friday, a Taliban official said.

Baz Mohammad Sarwari of Badghis province said the cause of the explosion is unknown but investigations are ongoing.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. The local Islamic State affiliate has in the past repeatedly claimed responsibility for similar attacks.

Sarwari said the wounded were transferred to the provincial hospital while Taliban troops secured the area.

The explosion went off while dozens of worshippers had gathered inside the mosque for Friday prayers.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up