OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » Asia News » 2-time Olympic champion Mayer…

2-time Olympic champion Mayer to open downhill training

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 5:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — Austrian skier Matthias Mayer will be the first athlete to test the downhill course at the Beijing Olympics after drawing the No. 1 bib for Thursday’s official training session.

Mayer is aiming for his third gold medal in as many Olympics. He won the downhill in 2014 and the super-G in 2018. His father, Helmut, was a silver medalist in the first Olympic super-G in 1988.

No active racers have been on the course, which is named “Rock,” because test events were canceled over the last two years amid the pandemic.

There are 56 skiers on the start list. Mayer will be the first at 11 a.m.

Usually the host country provides the forerunners who test the course before the competitors start for safety and other issues but this time all five forerunners are foreigners: two from Austria and one each from Switzerland, Germany and Italy.

Two Chinese skiers are on the start list: Zhang Yangming and Xu Mingfu.

The forecast calls for sun, wind and below-freezing level conditions.

Two more training sessions will be held Friday and Saturday before the men’s downhill opens the Alpine competition on Sunday.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Olympics | Other Sports News | Sports | World News

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up