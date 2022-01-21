CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » Asia News » US Olympic downhill contender…

US Olympic downhill contender Johnson crashes again

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 11:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Breezy Johnson, one of the top American medal contenders for the upcoming Beijing Olympics, will miss a second straight World Cup downhill after her second crash in two weeks.

Johnson fell during the second training session in Cortina on Friday and was removed from the start list for Saturday’s race.

“She was able to ski down and is undergoing further medical evaluation,” the U.S. ski team said. “More information will be forthcoming.”

Johnson had the top speed of the day at 115.94 kph (72 mph) on the upper section of the Olympia delle Tofane course before losing control.

Johnson also missed a downhill and super-G in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, last weekend after injuring her knee in training.

She placed fourth in the opening training session in Cortina on Thursday.

Johnson placed second in the opening three downhills this season.

At the Beijing Games, Johnson’s main medal target is the downhill on Feb. 15.

A super-G is scheduled for Cortina on Sunday.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Other Sports News | Sports | World News

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up