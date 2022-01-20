CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Asia News » US drops case against…

US drops case against MIT professor accused of ties to China

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 9:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department dropped its case Thursday against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor charged last year with hiding work he did for the Chinese government, saying it “could no longer meet its burden of proof at trial.”

The department revealed its decision in the case against Gang Chen in a terse, single-page filing in federal court in Boston.

Chen was accused last year of concealing ties to Beijing while also collecting U.S. dollars for his nanotechnology research. His lawyers have said he did nothing wrong.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

SSA reaches deal to resume some in-person disability claims hearings starting in May

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Biden says defense, intel agencies have to follow cyber EO requirements, too

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up